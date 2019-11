DEAK, Joseph

DEAK - Joseph Entered into rest, Tuesday, October 29th, after a long illness. Loving father to Janel (Robert) Farolino, Jennifer and Jerald (Amanda); survived by grandchildren, Anthony, Cailee, Adam, Lucas, Evan, Jocelyn and Jayla; also survived by siblings, nieces and a nephew. No public services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his honor.