DAEGE - Frances G. "Franny"(nee Zimpher)

October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Daege; devoted mother to Jerry (Sally Andolina) Daege and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Daege; loving grandmother of Haley and Morgan Daege; dear sister of the late Elizabeth Greiner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for Memorial Visitations at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday, November 9 from 2-5 PM, where Memorial Services will follow at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com