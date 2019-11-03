CISEK, Lee Mitchell (Pemble)

October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late John P. Cisek Jr.; loving mother of Liza Mitchell, the late Duke Mitchell and Josh Cisek; dear grandmother of Kathryn Hain; sister of the late Linda (nee Pemble) Rosenbaum. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Lee was a dedicated professor of art for over 25 years at Villa Maria and Hilbert Colleges, and a celebrated artist.