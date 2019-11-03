CIPOLLA, Mary (Delbrocco)

CIPOLLA - Mary (nee Delbrocco)

Age 94, October 25, 2019, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of East Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of Philip Cipolla; devoted mother of Theresa (Kenneth Scigaj) Avery-Scigaj, Ida (Joseph) Fiorella, and Rose (late Brian) Fuller; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday, November 10, from 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, at 9 AM in St. Amelia's R.C. Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com