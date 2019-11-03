CHERICO-BASEHART, LaVone

CHERICO-BASEHART - Lavone October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald Basehart; mother of Sherry Cherico and Gerald (Libby) Cherico; sister of the late Minerva and Fran Hoctor, Geri (late Raymond) Trautlein, Clifford (Pat) Rohloff, and Audrey (Frank) Thorn; stepmother of William (Diane) Basehart, Thomas (late Laurie), Deborah Delzer, and Linda (Tony) LaForte; grandmother of Nicholas, five step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces and nephews. LaVone has donated her remains to UB Medical School. Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.