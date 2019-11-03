CAULFIELD, Charles A.

CAULFIELD - Charles A. October 31, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Griffiths); devoted father of Laura (Gregory) Pike, Jean (Scott) McCann, and the late Donald Caulfield; cherished grandfather of Jillian (James Sabo) and Johnathon (Elizabeth Thomas) McCann; great-grandfather of Tyrus and Leanan McCann; dear brother of the late James, John, Richard and Thomas Caulfield; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Caulfield was a lifelong resident of the WNY area. Chuck proudly served in the Airborne Special Forces inaugural Green Beret Special Operations Group of the US Armed Forces, assigned to the European Theater of Operations. After service to his country, he was employed for over 40 years at the DuPont manufacturing Yerkes site in Tonawanda, serving in various management positions. Chuck enjoyed participating as a board member of the DuPont Employees Boat Club, and Harrogate Square Residents Association for several decades. He also enjoyed extensive travel, theater and was an avid fisherman and gardener. The family will receive friends tomorrow, Monday from 10 AM-11:30 AM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chuck's name to The Greyhound Action League of Buffalo or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY.