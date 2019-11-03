CARRICK, Deborah A. (Enright)

Of South Wales, entered into rest October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of James M. Carrick; devoted mother of Kelly (Mike) Carroll, Peter Kubiak, Craig Kubiak, Amanda Carrick, and the late Kurt Kubiak; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late George and Evelyn (nee Schultz) Enright; dear sister of John Enright, Cheryl Enright, Karen Enright, Colleen Enright (Victor Grandits), and the late Barbara Blake and George Enright. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com