CARR, Valerie

CARR - Valerie Of East Amherst, NY, October 29, 2019. Dearest mother of Georgette T. (Robert) Rush and Kelley M. Tapia; grandmother of Dylan and Anderson Rush; sister of Robin Bennett; also survived by a nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering was held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. Ms. Carr was a talented artist who enjoyed sharing her craft. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com