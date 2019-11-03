Sabres recall Lawrence Pilut, put Marco Scandella on injured reserve

Lawrence Pilut will get his chance to go home.

The Sabres recalled the Swedish defenseman Sunday from Rochester before the team left for the NHL Global Series in Stockholm and placed defenseman Marco Scandella on injured reserve. Scandella suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 24 and is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Pilut, a native of Tingsryd, Sweden, had a goal and five assists in 33 games with the Sabres last season and four goals and 22 points in 30 games in Rochester.

The team also announced that goaltender Andrew Hammond will travel with the Sabres. Hammond, who has been in Rochester, will be replaced on the Amerks' roster by prospect Ukk0-Pekka Luukkonen, who was recalled from Cincinnati of the ECHL on Sunday.

Luukkonen made 25 saves with Cincinnati on Saturday night against Brampton and was the backup for Sunday's game.