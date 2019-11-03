What happened in past seasons when Bills started 6-2

The Bills have started 6-2 in four previous seasons and made the playoffs each time. Here is how those previous seasons turned out:

1965: Finished the regular season at 10-3-1, good for first in the AFC East on the way to repeating as AFL champions.

1980: After a 5-0 start, the Bills lost their next two but finished 11-5 to finish first in the AFC East. They lost in the divisional playoff to the San Diego Chargers.

1989: A 6-2 start turned into a 9-7 finish. The Bills lost three of their last four and then lost at the Cleveland Browns in the divisional playoff.

1992: The Bills started 9-2 on the way to an 11-5 mark and a Super Bowl loss to Dallas.

Note: The 1993 team started 7-1 before losing at Pittsburgh, making this the best start since then.