Sean McDermott on Bills' being 6-2: 'We're a work in progress'

After a 24-9 win against the Washington Redskins, the Bills are 6-2, the franchise's best start since beginning 7-1 in 1993.
The six teams that the Bills beat are a combined 9-41 after the early games Sunday.
“We’re a work in progress,” coach Sean McDermott said. “That’s how I see us. Every week, looking at what are our strengths, what are our weaknesses? What can we do to improve our weaknesses? Looking at the roster, looking at the calls. Are we putting players in position? Are we taking care of the football? It’s an everyday checklist for me and Brandon.
“We’re 6-2 with a lot of games to play. We have to improve. We need to remain humble and hungry. That’s what Buffalo is and my impression in two-plus years here. … We need to embrace that."
Said quarterback Josh Allen: “I feel good about being 6-2, but we have a lot we can improve. This team is hungry and we want to keep improving every chance that we can.”
Here are more of McDermott's thoughts:
- On Jordan Phillips getting the start over Ed Oliver: "He earned it and he’s playing well. That’s how we do things."
- On getting stuffed on several plays with one yard for the first down: "I will need to look at the tape. It’s your job to drive the guy off the ball. We have to look at that and make sure we improve in that area going forward."
- On Devin Singletary: "It’s good to have him back healthy. Give credit to the offensive line too. It's never just one guy. Devin made some good runs in there, read his blocks. It was a good game plan put together by Brian Daboll and his staff."
- On the run defense: "In the first half, Adrian had some runs. We weren’t gap strong in those runs. We didn’t fit one of them right. ... The second half was more of what we expect."
- On continuing third-quarter issues: "We had a good drive after half ended it on the fourth-and-1 situation there. We moved the ball. Now we got to finish those drives."
- On getting sacks of Dwayne Haskins: "It's good to finish on the quarterback. Affecting the quarterback is one thing; finishing is another. We know coming into the game that Haskins had some mobility. … Our guys adjusted throughout the week quickly once we knew who it seemed the quarterback was going to be."
