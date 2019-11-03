Sean McDermott on Bills' being 6-2: 'We're a work in progress'

After a 24-9 win against the Washington Redskins, the Bills are 6-2, the franchise's best start since beginning 7-1 in 1993.

The six teams that the Bills beat are a combined 9-41 after the early games Sunday.

“We’re a work in progress,” coach Sean McDermott said. “That’s how I see us. Every week, looking at what are our strengths, what are our weaknesses? What can we do to improve our weaknesses? Looking at the roster, looking at the calls. Are we putting players in position? Are we taking care of the football? It’s an everyday checklist for me and Brandon.

“We’re 6-2 with a lot of games to play. We have to improve. We need to remain humble and hungry. That’s what Buffalo is and my impression in two-plus years here. … We need to embrace that."

Said quarterback Josh Allen: “I feel good about being 6-2, but we have a lot we can improve. This team is hungry and we want to keep improving every chance that we can.”

Here are more of McDermott's thoughts: