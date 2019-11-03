Bills do the expected in beating hapless Redskins

Here are my hot reads from the Buffalo Bills' 24-9 victory against the Washington Redskins Sunday at New Era Field.

Hottest topic

The Bills did the expected in getting the win that gave them a 6-2 record, while the Redskins fell to 1-8.

They probably allowed the Redskins, with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins making his first NFL start, to hang around a bit longer than necessary. It was a one-score game before Devin Singletary scored on a 2-yard run with 2:21 remaining.

But in the end, the Bills simply were too much for the Redskins, who have gone 13 quarters without a touchdown, to handle in all phases.

Haskins looked very much like a player starting his first pro game. He threw for 126 yards and could lead his team to only three field goals.

The Redskins became the second team in a row to find success running on the Bills, as Adrian Peterson ran for 101 yards on 10 first-half carries. However, he picked up only seven more yards on the ground in the second half.

Josh Allen was barely a factor. The Bills didn't ask him to do much except hand off to Singletary, who ran for 95 yards and a touchdown, and Frank Gore, who carried 11 times for 15 yards.

Allen finished 14-for-20 for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Well done

The Bills actually ran a screen pass to open their second possession. Allen threw to Singletary went for 49 yards. Allen also converted a third down on the drive with a 25-yard completion to John Brown to the Redskins' 2.

The Bills' offense came out humming on their first drive, which ended with Allen's 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley to put them in front, 7-0. Allen connected with Isaiah McKenzie for an 11-yard pass on third down. The Bills' running game showed early life with a 17-yard gain by Singletary to the Redskins' 8.

After the Redskins' first points, on a field goal early in the second quarter, Andre Roberts returned the kickoff 66 yards to the Washington 39. That set up a 1-yard TD keeper by Allen on fourth-and-goal to put the Bills ahead, 17-3, with 4:45 left in the second quarter.

Ice cold

Once the Bills reached the Washington 2 on their second possession, they started going backward. First, Allen was sacked for an 6-yard loss. Then, Allen threw a shovel pass to McKenzie that resulted in an 8-yard loss. Then, Allen fumbled for another 8-yard loss that put the Bills at the 24. The Bills were called for holding, which was declined, and they settled for a 42-yard Stephen Hauschka field goal to make it 10-0.

The third time the Redskins had the ball, Peterson had 63 yards on three straight ones. The third went for 28 yards. The Redskins were only able to cash in with a field goal to cut the margin to 10-3 early in the second quarter.

On the Redskins' final possession of the first half, Peterson continued to rip through the Bills' D for long gains. He had a 9- and 19-yard runs on back-to-back plays, then went 22 yards on a screen pass to set up a 33-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins to make it 17-6 at halftime.

The Bills couldn't pick up a first down when Gore was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Redskins' 24 early in the third quarter. Defensive tackle Daron Payne penetrated inside, and that created an opening for safety Landon Collins to make the stop. However, the ensuing drive ended with the Redskins punting.

Late in the third quarter, Corey Bojorquez had a 15-yard punt into the end that set up the Redskins as the Buffalo 35.

The crowd began booing late in the fourth quarter when the Bills were forced to punt after possession that included an Allen fumble, which teammate Quinton Spain recovered. That was Allen's second fumble in the game and fifth in two games, though all but one was lost.

Setting the table

After three home games in a row, the Bills will be on the road next Sunday to face the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium.