Josh Allen leads four scoring drives; Bills recover both of his fumbles

Josh Allen led scoring drives on the Bills’ first three possessions and didn’t turn the ball over, despite fumbling twice, in a 24-9 victory against the Washington Redskins on Sunday at New Era Field.

“We’re moving the ball, scoring points and ultimately winning football games,” Allen said. “That’s all I care about.”

Allen completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 160 yards, a touchdown and a 110.4 passer rating. He connected with Cole Beasley on a six-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, the first time this season the Bills scored on their first drive of the game.

It was Beasley’s third touchdown in as many games.

“There’s nothing really crazy to that,” Beasley said. “It’s just how it’s worked out the past couple of weeks.”

Allen also rushed for 12 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the second quarter.

“There are still times where I myself have to make sure I’m still pushing our guys and make sure that we’re still striving to be the best that we can be,” Allen said, “and so at the end of the day we’re 6-2 and it feels good. But I think everybody’s got the same mindset right now that we’re still hungry, we still want to grow, we still want to learn to try to be the best team we can.”

Allen has thrown 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions this season, and he has tossed 89 consecutive passes without a pick, the longest stretch of his career.

But there were a couple of instances Sunday when the second-year QB was careless with the ball.

Allen mishandled a third-down snap late in the first quarter, which was officially recorded as a fumble, but recovered at the Washington 24-yard line, where he was sacked for a loss of eight yards. The Bills had a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line but settled for a 42-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka.

Allen also fumbled deep in Buffalo territory in the fourth quarter, on a designed run, with the Bills clinging to a 17-9 lead. The ball was recovered by left guard Quinton Spain at the Buffalo 31.

“Obviously, there still are things that we need to learn from and grow from,” Allen said.