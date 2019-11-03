BREITSMAN, Dorothy A.

BREITSMAN - Dorothy A. Of Medina, passed away on October 30, 2019 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Mrs. Breitsman was born in Medina, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl (Lubawy) Cotriss. She was a graduate of Medina High School and married Robert W. Breitsman on September 8, 1951. Mrs. Breitsman was employed as a bookkeeper for H.J. Heinz Co. and the Medina Journal-Register. She was a longtime parishioner of Holy Trinity R.C. Parish, St. Mary's Church. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. Mrs. Breitsman was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert W., on May 17, 2001; her sister, Louise Fortunato; and her grandson, Brian R. Michaels. Survivors include her daughter, Judith (Peter) Michaels of Depew; grandson, Timothy (Dustin Clark) Michaels of Burke, VA; several nieces and nephews. A graveside committal service will be held in May, 2020 in Boxwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. www.cooperfuneralhome.com