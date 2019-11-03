BRACCO, Jean Marie (Schuler)

BRACCO - Jean Marie (nee Schuler)

October 3, 2019, devoted sister of Ron (late Marlene) Schuler, the late Rich (Pat) Schuler, Chris and Robert Schuler and Alan (late Sue) Schuler; loving mother of Carl Bracco, Kathy (Alan) White, Joe (Jackie) Bracco, David Bracco, and Suzanne (Mike) Miller; also survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately with the family in Tennessee.