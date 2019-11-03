BORK, Betty A. (Fuller)

Of Dunedin, FL, formally from Clarence, NY, died on October 27, 2019, after battling cancer at the age of 89, beloved wife of the late Norman F. Bork; loving mother of Brenda Sohonyay (Stan Smith), Bonnie Mather (Grove Mather II) and Barbara Klein (late Mitch Klein); grandmother to Jennifer and Jacinta Sohonyay, Olin (Heather) Mather, Timothy Mather, Ryan and Colby Klein; three great-grandchildren; and friend to many in New York and Florida. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10 am at St. John Lutheran Church in Amherst, 6540 Main St. If donations are desired, please make them to St. John Church.