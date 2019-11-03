BISSELL, Joyce E. (Simar)

October 28, 2019, age 85, of Depew, NY, formerly of Wellsville, NY, beloved wife of 65 years to Donald E. Bissell; dearest mother of Bryan (Lisa) Bissell, Sondra (late Leonard) Finch and Thomas (Dawn) Bissell; dear grandmother of Valere (Andrew) Hardy, Madeline, Jenna and Colin Bissell; great-grandmother of Elianna; daughter of the late Martin and Gladys (nee Boyd) Simar; sister of Winifred (Robert) Lehman and Norma Holland; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services where held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.