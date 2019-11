BIDDLE, Raymond C. Jr.

BIDDLE, Raymond C. Jr. - Today is four years since you were taken away from us. They say that time heals, well so far, it hasn't. Life is still hard and lonely without you. We think about you daily. You will always and forever be in our hearts, never to be forgotten, and you are missed every single day. Love you forever, WIFE JUDY, DAUGHTERS, CANDY, LISA, RENEE AND GRANDSON CHASE