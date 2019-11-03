Bar altercation ends with woman intentionally hit by SUV

A woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment early Sunday after she was intentionally struck by an SUV, Niagara Falls police reported.

Endia E. McClain, 23, of Grand Avenue, Niagara Falls, was injured at around 4:30 a.m. in the lot of the Coastal gas station on 19th Street. The nature of her injuries was not immediately reported.

Police said that McClain and another woman were involved in a confrontation inside a Highland Avenue bar a short time earlier. They told police that a 19-year-old woman sprayed them with pepper spray for no apparent reason.

The two women then left the bar, as did the assailant, and they met again in the gas station parking lot.

Police said that McClain was arguing with two men who had exited a black SUV when the assailant stepped out of the passenger side of the vehicle, climbed into the driver’s seat and gunned the vehicle, striking McClain “head-on.” The woman then sped away from the scene. An investigation into the incident is continuing.