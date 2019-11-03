BAKER, Philip

Baker - Philip Of Orchard Park, NY, November 1, 2019, beloved husband of Barbara Baker (nee Boll); dearest father of Helen (Bill) Flynn, Linda (Phil) Knight, Karen Holmes and John (Kari) Baker; cherished grandfather of Jason (Jessica), Tyler, Toby and Bree. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY. Interment to follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Ebenezer UCC or First Presbyterian Church of East Aurora.