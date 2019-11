BAKER, Joseph H.

BAKER - Joseph H. Of Elma, at the age of 63, entered into rest October 29, 2019, son of the late Thomas and Carmela Kapczinski Baker. Joe will be dearly missed by many friends at People, Inc. and the former Allentown Industry. A memorial gathering in Joe's honor will be held Tuesday at Seneca St. IRA, 6881 Seneca St., Elma at 1 PM. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home.