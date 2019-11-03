BACON, Dorothy Ann (Kreger)

BACON - Dorothy Ann (nee Kreger)

Age 87, of the City of Tonawanda, Saturday, November 2, 2019, while under the care of Hospice, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Bacon; loving mother of Barbara Herrmann, Robert J. Bacon, Jr., Thomas C. (Kathleen) Bacon, Daniel P. Bacon, Paul A. Bacon, William C. Bacon and the late Michael J. "MB" Bacon; daughter of the late Carl and Henrietta (nee Kuhn) Kreger; sister of Richard Kreger; predeceased by three sisters and four brothers; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, November 5, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM following the visitation. A private burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com