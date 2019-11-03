AUSTIN-SEYMORE, Crystal

AUSTIN-SEYMORE - Crystal October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Twiggs Seymore; loving mother of Kianga J. Kearney, Marvin James, Chas Moore-Seymore, Demetrius Washington; sister of Lisa Austin-Lewis (John) Conyers, GA; also survived by a tribe of family and friends. Celebration of Life Saturday, November 9, 2019 3-7 PM at Ephesus Ministries Dining Hall, 84 Durham Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14215. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue 14215.