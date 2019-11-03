ALESSANDRA, Vincent J.

ALESSANDRA - Vincent J. October 31, 2019. Husband of the late Christine (Cannella); dear father of David (Sharan) and the late Jaimie Alessandra; loving grandfather of Amanda, Jake, Theresa, Danielle, and the late Vincent Alessandra; great-grandfather of Lavinia; brother of Ralph Dorothy), Sam, Louise, Angelo (Carol), John (Diane) and Jack (Diane) Alessandra. No prior Visitation. Memorial visitation will be held at a date to be determined in December. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com