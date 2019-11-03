After almost hitting Niagara Falls police car, woman charged with felony DWI

A motorist who nearly struck a police patrol car Saturday afternoon was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, Niagara Falls police reported.

Officers said they stopped April M. John, 32, of Eighth Street, Niagara Falls, just before 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Portage Road after she allegedly made a right turn from the left turning lane, nearly colliding with their car.

According to the report, she refused to submit to field sobriety tests and had to be forcibly removed from her vehicle. She then registered a 0.23 reading on a Breathalyzer test, almost three times the legal limit.

In addition to the felony DWI count, due to previous alcohol-related convictions, John was charged with driving without a license, moving from a lane unsafely and making an illegal turn.