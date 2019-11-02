St. Joe's edges Nichols; Lancers trip Timon in MMHSAA soccer

It was the stuff that dreams are made of.

Almost seven minutes into overtime of the Msgr. Martin Athletic Association’s Class A championship game in boys’ soccer, St. Joe’s Joe Fronczak had the ball on his foot with the Nichols defense behind him.

“It was a great ball over to me,” Fronczak said. “It went right to my feet. I knew I had to bury it.”

The all-Western New York forward slipped the ball precisely past goalie Lukas Benchley and into the net. With that, the Marauders had claimed a 2-1 victory over Nichols. The win, which came at the Demske Sports Complex at Canisius College, was good for their third straight MMAA championship.

“That was a lot of fun,” said Fronczak, who scored in overtime to beat Canisius in the semifinals. “I love these guys. They are great guys. We just wanted it. We hustled and worked as hard as we can.”

In the Class B final earlier on Friday night, St. Mary’s had all it could handle in Bishop Timon-St. Jude – for almost all of a half. Then the Lancers found their offense and went on to a 4-1 victory for their fourth straight victory in that classification.

Right from the start, the confrontation between Nichols (the No. 1 seed) and St. Joe’s (No. 2) looked like an even matchup. Both sides had their chances in the first half, but only the Vikings were able to score. Jesse Adamu took a pass, dribbled through a couple of defenders, and shot the ball low into the net. The 1-0 lead held up through the rest of the half.

It was more of the same in the second half. St. Joe’s had a couple of glorious chances – one on a free kick that went just wide, another off a defensive mistake that forced Benchley to come up with a save on a 10-foot shot.

The pressure finally paid off with about 16 minutes left. Fronczak took advantage of a loose ball, and slipped it home for the tying goal. From there, both sides came close to scoring but just couldn’t do it. It was tough on everyone, including coaches.

“At the end of regulation, I talked about what we wanted to do,” St. Joe’s coach Michael Thoin said. “I told them to stop aging me, because my hair was going to fall out. It’s turning real gray and real white, but it’s still on my head.”

Finally in overtime, Fronczak set off the celebration of one sides of the crowded bleachers, as both fans turned out on a very cold night to watch a classic. Afterwards, Thoin took time out to his goalkeeper, freshman Evan Andrews.

“Evan played great,” the coach said. “He came up when our senior goalie got hurt about six games in. He’s been rock solid ever since. I’m going to have a lot of fun with him the next three years.”

St. Joe’s advanced to the state championships, which will be held next week at St. John’s University against an opponent from New York City.

“It’s going to be a blast – I think we’re going to go far,” Fronczak said.

In the Class B game, the Tigers – who had lost to St. Mary’s twice in the regular season - took the early lead. Romal Johnson tapped in a loose ball after a scramble in front of the goal. Timon-St. Jude spent most of the first half playing St. Mary’s evenly and looked to be in good shape in the final seconds of the first half. Then Luke Szablewski’s long kick from the left side found the net to tie the game.

“I was so excited – with 42 seconds left I just wanted to get a shot on goal,” Szablewski said. “I was lucky enough to get a good bounce, and it went in the top corner – right where I wanted to be.”

“They came out strong, and we came out a little flat,” Lancers coach Al Franjoine said. “We had a good talk with them at halftime. We said, we have to go at them.”

It felt like a big moment, and it was. Elijah Lavarnway scored eight minutes into the second half to give St. Mary’s the lead for good. About a minute later, Szablewski scored again. That was all the Lancers needed, as Andrew Pufpaff added the exclamation point in the final two minutes of a season-ending victory.

Szablewski was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class B playoffs, and he finished his high school career on the same field on which he’ll play his college soccer starting next year.

“It’s a little extra fun, it has a little more meaning,” he said. “It was great to get another championship on this field. Last year was great. But this was special because it’s my last (high school) game.”