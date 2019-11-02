SPOTH, Merritt A. "Whitey"

Of Akron, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 31, 2019. Loving husband of Joan (Thuman) Spoth; beloved father of Denise (Gary) Edwards, Janet (Jan) Ginter, Gregory (Sandra) Spoth, Marilyn (Andy) Kelkenberg, Theresa (Randy) Vogel, and Lisa (Nigel) Pelton; proud grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Whitey is also survived by a brother, Kenny (Louise) Spoth, and a sister, Joan "John" Mulvey. Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 -7 PM at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Mary's of Swormsville Church, 6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051 (please assemble at church). Visit rossakron.com.