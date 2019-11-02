Nelson scores twice as Rochester tops Binghamton

Casey Nelson scored his first and second goals of the season to help Rochester down Binghamton, 4-2, Friday night at the Blue Cross Arena.

Nelson’s tallies were the opening salvos of the Americans’ win. He scored four minutes into the first period and increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes into the second period.

Jean-Sebastien Dea and Remi Elie scored in the third period to round out the scoring for Rochester.

Andrew Hammond stopped 27 of 29 goals in net. He earned his fourth victory of the season and maintains a .875 save percentage.

Binghamton’s goals came from Egor Sharangovich and Fabian Zetterlund, both in the third period.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Amerks. They improved to 6-3-2 overall this season.

Rochester will travel to Utica on Saturday for a game with the Comets at 7 p.m.