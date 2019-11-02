Mootry's pick-six helps carry McKinley football to historic semifinal win

Patrick Mootry is a basketball player and track athlete who just wanted to give the sport of football a try as a senior.

McKinley High School will be forever grateful with Mootry’s decision to join its program.

The quick, hard hitting defensive back made a bunch of plays Friday night at Riverside’s Dingboom Field, including THE ONE that put the Macks in position to make history.

McKinley did something its never done as a football program before an estimated 1,000. The unbeaten Macks (9-0) advanced to their first Section VI championship game by taking down a West Seneca West crew that has played a bunch of big playoff games in recent years, 7-0, in a Class A semifinal.

McKinley’s defense has been stingy all season and proved to be at its stingiest when it mattered most in posting its third shutout of the campaign.

Mootry’s 82-yard interception return late in the second quarter stood up as the only touchdown of the game. He also broke up three passes, recovered a fumble and was in on a huge fourth-and-goal stop at the 2-yard line that kept the game scoreless.

But the pick-six proved to be the biggest of them all.

“It was just a sigh of relief to get some points on the board,” first-year McKinley coach Brian Davis said of Mootry’s play. “First-year football player and he stepped up big time. … He just showed up one day and said he wanted to play football and the rest is history.”

That it is.

The Macks play fellow unbeaten South Park for the championship at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at New Era Field. The game marks the first time two Buffalo Public Schools will meet for a sectional title in football.

South Park, the only program from the now defunct Harvard Cup League to win a state championship, advanced to its fourth sectional final in six years by beating Grand Island, 36-23, in the other Class A semifinal.

“This is a breathtaking moment,” Mootry said. “We all dreamed of one day going to ‘The Ralph’ and making it there.”

Mootry grabbed a Liam Scheuer pass at the Macks’ 18 on third-and-17 and, with enough teammates in front of him to clear a path, took it to the house with 3 minutes, 24 seconds left in the half.

“I just saw the ball flying in there and hoped I didn’t drop it,” Mootry said. “All my teammates were cheering me on. I loved it.”

West Seneca West (7-2) had its chances to put up points, getting inside the Macks’ 20 three times. The Indians, who won the sectional title in 2017 and lost in the final last year, had seven possessions start in McKinley territory. Though at times they were able to gain yardage, the Macks’ quickness forced West into a mistake or mistakes that stalled those drives. McKinley yielded just 130 yards, including just 23 through the air, and made three takeaways.

“Had them on the ropes, didn’t land the knockout punch and they were able to make one play,” Indians coach Mike Vastola said. “It was a great battle. We just couldn’t sustain. … We couldn’t break a play. We couldn’t throw the ball to make them pay. … They were very athletic up front and we can see why they’re undefeated.”

While the pick-six goes as the play of the game, a close second came earlier in the second quarter. Mootry, Devon Cottom (13 tackles) and a host of Macks stuffed West’s Isaiah Simmons for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

“We knew they were going to cut to the outside,” Mootry said. “If we didn’t get that stop, it could’ve been game.”

That’s because a West defensive unit led by Scheuer, Mike Glinski and Trevor Stoddard limited McKinley to 69 yards and just 8 yards passing.

“Our defense put the team on its back,” Davis said. “Our defense knew they had a good offense. … We showed some moments where we bent but our defense didn’t break.”

West got a potential break to start the third quarter as a short, high kickoff bounced off the chest of the McKinley player trying to grab the ball. The Indians’ Tevin Mobley recovered the fumble at the Macks’ 45. They marched toward the end zone, but the nine-play drive ended 15 yards short of paydirt. That’s was the last time they got inside the red zone.

“The defense took over the game,” McKinley quarterback Javon Whitfield said.

Junior Swen had 10 tackles and a sack for the winners, while Takeo Funderburk added eight tackles.

Cottom’s interception at the Macks’ 25 on fourth down with 2:29 left all but ended West’s best shot at scoring a touchdown. McKinley killed off all but 10 seconds of the remaining clock. When a Macks player tackled Simmons for a 7-yard gain near midfield on the last play, that sparked a historic celebration for a program that features five McKinley graduates as assistant coaches.

“It feels amazing -- just for the school and the coaches who have been with the program for a long time,” Davis said. “It’s so exciting. … This is huge.”