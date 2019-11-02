Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Boston Bruins. There's zero Game 7 hangover with just one regulation loss in first 12 games. (5)

2. Washington Capitals. Sabres found out the hard way there's lots of depth up front. (4)

3. New York Islanders. Trotz quickly gets team rolling again after 1-3 start. (6)

4. Carolina Hurricanes. Svechnikov's lacrosse-style goal is an NHL first. (11)

5. Edmonton Oilers. Strong win in Columbus after stinker in Detroit. (3)

6. Colorado Avalanche. Top forward depth tested as Landeskog joins Rantanen with major injury. (1)

7. St. Louis Blues. Repeat chances take huge hit with Tarasenko's shoulder surgery. (9).

8. Nashville Predators. Eight-year, $72.4 million extension for Josi is major risk for a 30-year-old. (8)

9. Arizona Coyotes. One of the biggest surprises out West. (10)

10. Buffalo Sabres. Road trip of a career ahead for club's Swedish corps. (2)

11. Vancouver Canucks. Strong start sitting second in Pacific. (14)

12. Anaheim Ducks. Gave up late tying goal but still beat Canucks in OT. (18)

13. Vegas Golden Knights. Home mediocrity continues with OT loss to Habs. (7)

14. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby has 17 points in 13 games. (19)

15. Montreal Canadiens. Domi scores first-minute OT winner at Vegas. (20)

16. Calgary Flames. Through the legs, Tkachuk's OT buzzer-beater at Nashville might have already locked up goal of the year. (13)

17. Florida Panthers. Quietly piled up points in 10 of first 13 games. (16)

18. Toronto Maple Leafs. How much time does Babcock have to get this right? (12)

19. Dallas Stars. Quick turnaround winning five of six after 1-7-1 start. (30)

20. Tampa Bay Lightning. Holding their breath that injured Hedman will be able to play in Sweden. (17)

21. Winnipeg Jets. Byfuglien saga deepens as team learns of surprise ankle surgery. (21)

22. Philadelphia Flyers. Couturier's one-handed shootout winner finishes run past Devils. (22)

23. Columbus Blue Jackets. Gave up OT goal at St. Louis in just eight seconds. (15)

24. New York Rangers. Strong showing in win over Tampa. (25)

25. San Jose Sharks. DeBoer might be in serious trouble behind the bench. (23)

26. New Jersey Devils. Hughes already 0 for 3 in shootout attempts. (27)

27. Chicago Blackhawks. Seabrook a very expensive scratch for two straight games. (28)

28. Detroit Red Wings. Snapped eight-game skid with win over Oilers. (30)

29. Los Angeles Kings. McLellan's patience with thin roster already running out. (26)

30. Minnesota Wild. Complete collapse in Dallas, turning 3-0 lead into 6-3 loss. (29)

31. Ottawa Senators. Good luck: Bruins and Islanders among next three games. (31)