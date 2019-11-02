DWI arrest made after report of man in clown mask chasing kids in cemetery

TOWN OF LOCKPORT – A 61-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated recently after sheriff's deputies were called to Cold Spring Cemetery on reports that a man wearing a clown mask was chasing children through the cemetery.

Deputies were also told that the man had been taking pictures of himself next to graves and had driven off across the grass of the cemetery.

When they arrived at Cold Spring Cemetery around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, they found an unoccupied vehicle in the cemetery with the radio blaring and a door open. A man wearing a clown mask lay on the ground about 15 feet away.

Mark A. Gross, of Cold Springs Road, was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated after reportedly registering a 0.17 reading on a Breathalyzer test, more than twice the legal limit.