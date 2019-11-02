Lewiston man charged in double stabbing at Falls bar

NIAGARA FALLS – A 47-year-old Lewiston man was charged with felony assault after two men were apparently stabbed early Saturday inside a Third Street bar.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Tyler J. Jamieson of North Tonawanda, was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. Police said he had been stabbed twice in the back and once in the leg. Bryan A. Fletcher, 21, also of North Tonawanda, sustained what appeared to be a minor wound to the abdomen and was treated at the scene.

Police were called to the Tap Room at 1:05 a.m., where Fletcher told officers that he had been using the restroom when a man came in, told him "you're done" and started arguing with him. He said that the man then grabbed him by the head and slammed his head into the restroom door. The two tussled before tumbling down a short flight of stairs. The victim went outside after the fight, and his assailant reportedly fled towards Niagara Street.

While police were interviewing Fletcher, Jamieson approached, covered in blood and bleeding heavily from a wound to his lower back. He claimed to have been attacked by a man matching the description from the first incident.

Police located a suspect a short distance away and said they recovered a blood-covered folding knife from his property. Michael L. Boorum, 47, of Washington Drive, Lewiston, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault.