Lancaster man charged in fatal May crash on William Street

A Lancaster man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with a fatal one-vehicle crash earlier this year, Lancaster police said.

Allen J. Stirling, 49, lost control of an SUV he was driving and crashed at about 10 p.m. May 13 on William Street near Bowen Road, police said. Jodie L. Anstett, 41, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, police said they were investigating to determine who was driving the vehicle. Stirling was transported to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation, police said at the time.

His arrest followed a "lengthy investigation," police said, which involved the department's Accident Investigation Unit, as well as the Erie County Central Police Services Forensic Laboratory, the Western New York Regional Computer and Forensics Laboratory, the Erie County District Attorney's Office and Amherst police.

Stirling is due back in Lancaster Town Court on Thursday for a felony hearing.