Here we go: Lake-effect snow in forecast for parts of Southern Erie, Wyoming

Those three dreaded words – lake-effect snow – are in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Saturday night and early Sunday for potential "lake-effect snow" in the high terrain of Southern Erie and Wyoming counties.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected in the most persistent lake snows, forecasters said.

The advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. Sunday.

The snow is expected to fall in relatively narrow bands. Forecasters urged anyone hitting the road to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.