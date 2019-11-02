Here we go: Lake-effect snow in forecast for parts of Southern Erie, Wyoming

Those three dreaded words – lake-effect snow – are in the forecast.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Saturday night and early Sunday for potential "lake-effect snow" in the high terrain of Southern Erie and Wyoming counties.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected in the most persistent lake snows, forecasters said.
The advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. Sunday.
The snow is expected to fall in relatively narrow bands. Forecasters urged anyone hitting the road to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.
The Winter Weather Advisory was expanded to include FAR southern portions of Erie County and far southwestern portions of Wyoming County. It is in effect 8 p.m this evening through Sunday afternoon. Little to no accumulation along the Lake Erie shoreline north of I-90. pic.twitter.com/AUpzxoZrZ1
— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 2, 2019
November gales fade as wintry hints (including the s-word) arrive
Share this article