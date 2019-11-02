Share this article

print logo

Here we go: Lake-effect snow in forecast for parts of Southern Erie, Wyoming

National Weather Service in Buffalo released this map of expected snowfall for the period from 8 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday. (Image courtesy of the National Weather Service)
Published |Updated

Those three dreaded words – lake-effect snow – are in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Saturday night and early Sunday for potential "lake-effect snow" in the high terrain of Southern Erie and Wyoming counties.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected in the most persistent lake snows, forecasters said.

The advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. Sunday.

The snow is expected to fall in relatively narrow bands. Forecasters urged anyone hitting the road to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.

November gales fade as wintry hints (including the s-word) arrive

Maki BeckerMaki Becker– Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.

There are no comments - be the first to comment