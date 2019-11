HAILS, Elizabeth A.

HAILS - Elizabeth A.

Of Alden, NY, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas Hails; dear mother of Meredith (Matthew) Stoldt; grandmother of Emily, Zachary and Logan. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday from 11-1 PM where funeral services will be held at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com