HAAS, Eugene G.

HAAS - Eugene G. Of Lancaster, NY. October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Marsha (Dabb); loving father of Joanne Lundberg, Kathryn (Margaret) Morgan-Erb and Jerry (Brenda) Haas; grandfather of six; great-grandfather of 13; brother of the late David Haas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc., Funeral Home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster Tuesday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY Wednesday morning at 9:30. Please assemble at church. Gene was a retired Line Foreman for NYSEG, past chief of the Lancaster Fire Dept., and the Exempt Association, past president of the lunker angler fishing club, active in the Orioles, moose and elks clubs, Sunset island association, Tuscarora yacht club and very active in the Erie county Fair operations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com