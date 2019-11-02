GSCHWENTNER, Frank

GSCHWENTNER - Frank October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Gschwentner; loving companion of Marie Kasprzak; brother of the late Clarence Gschwentner and late Arlene (late Richard) Stefaniak; dearest uncle of Sean Ciaudella and June Menclewicz. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) on Sunday from 4-8 PM. A prayer service will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM in the Chapel at St. Matthews Cemetery, 180 French Road, West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com