FAROLINO, Lydia C. (Bianchi)

October 28, 2019, age 98. Beloved wife of 65 years to Robert V. Farolino; loving mother of Ann I. (James) Lawson, Cheryl M. (Robert) O'Connor, Robert P. (Janel) Farolino and the late Joseph B. (Maxine) Fornasiero; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Cynthia) Lawson, Michael (Tesann) Fornasiero, Kelly (David) Krawczyk, Gregory (Kate) Fornasiero, Liane Farolino, Anthony Deak, Robert O'Connor III, Cailee Neiss, Mary Katherine O'Connor and Adam Farolino; great-grandmother of Charlotte, Christopher, and Matthew Fornasiero; dear sister of Gordon (Norma) Bianchi and the late Guido (late Alma) Bianchi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Farolino was predeceased by the late Angelo Fornasiero. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or St. Luke's Mission. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com