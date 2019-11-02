Families in 17 states file suit against Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play

Arizona mother Emily Barton says she never knew her baby was at risk of injury or even death.

Neither did Karen Flores, a grandmother from California.

Or Daniel Pasternak, a father in Colorado.

All three are among the 23 people in 17 states who joined together last week in a new lawsuit challenging the safety of Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play infant sleeper.

None of the people in the new suit claims their kids were injured or killed.

The suit, filed in Buffalo federal court, claims the East Aurora toymaker knew about the risks to babies well in advance of a recall earlier this year, but ignored them.

At the core of the complaint against Fisher-Price and its parent company, Mattel, is the allegation that the Rock 'n Play is inherently unsafe because it encourages the kind of incline sleeping that can cause suffocation and death.

The suit claims at least 32 infant deaths have been linked to the sleeper.

“Our latest filing is a consolidated complaint that features allegations of consumers across the nation documenting the false and misleading marketing and misrepresentations that the Rock ‘n Play was safe for infant sleep,” said Terrence M. Connors, a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs.

The new suit, which combines new plaintiffs with parties who had previously filed suit, was filed just a day after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission adopted a new rule essentially banning inclined infant sleepers.

The commission pointed to an internal report that examined how babies move while in inclined sleep products and whether those products are safe. In the end, the study found that, “none of the inclined sleep products that were tested and evaluated as part of this study are safe for infant sleep.”

In adopting its new rule, the commission followed the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Consumer Federation of America, Kids In Danger, Public Citizen and other organizations. The groups also want the commission to immediately recall all inclined sleepers.

A Mattel spokesman said the company does not comment on pending litigation but, back in April when the company recalled the Rock 'n Play, it expressed concern.

"A child fatality is an unimaginable tragedy," Fisher-Price General Manager Chuck Scothon said at the time. "In recent days, questions have been raised about the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper. We stand by the safety of our products. However, due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission."

Some 4.7 million of the company's sleepers were recalled earlier this year.

At last count, there had been 16 lawsuits filed against Fisher-Price in Buffalo federal court, but the latest one is unique in the number of plaintiffs and their geographic diversity.

The families are seeking an unspecified amount in damages, and lawyers have suggested the number of claimants could climb.

Two of those claimants are Zachary Munday and Samantha Drover-Munday, a father and mother suing over the death of their 3-month-old daughter in September of last year.

The Mundays claim their daughter died within minutes of being placed in the Rock 'n Play, and the Delaware couple says they hope their lawsuit will serve as a warning to other parents.

The lawsuits argue that the Rock 'n Play is dangerous because it places the infant at a 30-degree angle and significantly increases the likelihood that an infant's head will tilt into a dangerous position.

The results, they say, can range from serious neck injuries and a constricted windpipe to a blocked airflow if the baby's face is pressed against the fabric of the sleeper.