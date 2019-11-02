DZIOMBA, Angeline (Bernardi)

DZIOMBA - Angeline (nee Bernardi)

November 1, 2019 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Dziomba; dear mother of Richard (Carolyn) and David (Barbara); loving grandmother of Nicole (Alfie), Matthew (Erica) and Amy (Andrew); great-grandmother of Evelyn, Ezekiel, Sydney and Emilia; sister of Daniel (Irene), Mary (Robert) Szczygiel, Helen (late Joseph) Patrick and the late Dominick (late Irene), Margaret (late Leonard) Hojsan, Dolores (late Michael) Rooth and Anna (late Walter) Juda; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday (TODAY) 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 am at St. Paul's Church (Delaware and Victoria Blvd.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com