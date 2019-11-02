Share this article

City hosts workshops on tax savings program

The City of Buffalo continues its outreach workshops for the 2019 Senior and Enhanced STAR exemptions ahead of the Dec. 1 filing deadline.

Homeowners who are at least 65 as of Dec. 31 and people with disabilities and limited incomes can save up to 50% on property taxes. Military service veterans also are eligible for property tax exemptions. Homeowners at least 65 are eligible for Enhanced STAR Exemptions.

Jason Shell, the city's commissioner of assessment and taxation, and his staff will be available to help eligible residents sign up for the tax savings program.

The last two workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St. and Nov. 13 at Northwest Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

For renewals, bring a copy of 2018 federal income tax return, renewal application and proof of 2018 out-of-pocket medical expenses.

First-time filers should also bring copies of proof of age, residency and ownership.

 

