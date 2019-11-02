Buffalo man charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer

A Buffalo man was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal impersonation of a police officer, after becoming involved in a motor vehicle accident with another motorist, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Police said Ermal Hoxholli, 30, backed into a parked vehicle owned by a City of Tonawanda woman at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in the parking lot of a Big Lots store on Young Street in the City of Tonawanda.

Hoxholli allegedly identified himself as a Buffalo police officer, and told the woman not to worry because he had her covered, according to police, who said Hoxholli told the woman he could help her get rid of any tickets. Hoxholli did not provide any identification when the woman asked for it and instead left the scene, police said.

Police relied on witness accounts and surveillance video to determine a fender-bender type of accident occurred, and issued a warrant for Hoxholli's arrest.

He surrendered Thursday, police said.