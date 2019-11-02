Bills promote defensive tackle Vincent Taylor from practice squad

In an effort to improve play on the defensive line, the Buffalo Bills promoted tackle Vincent Taylor to the 53-man roster Saturday and released Kyle Peko.

The Bills signed Taylor to the practice squad after he was released by the Miami Dolphins in final roster cutdowns in September. A sixth-round pick by Miami in 2017, Taylor spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 21 games, including eight last season. He spent the second half of last season on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Peko was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad after Harrison Phillips had a season-ending knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

The Bills are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week in which they allowed 218 rushing yards.

Buffalo hosts Washington at 1 p.m. on Sunday at New Era Field.