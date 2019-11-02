Buffalo-area's Exceptional Seniors boys rosters released for 2019

While the high school season is over for the vast majority of Western New York's student-athletes, there's still a chance to make an impression on the field - especially for those with ambitions to play in college.

A slew of local scouts will be on hand for Sunday's 18th annual Exceptional Seniors Game, organized by chairman Tim Kronenwetter and his Medaille College Sports Management class, with support from FC Buffalo and Global Premier Soccer, as well as Cappelli's Pizza.

The match is slated for 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St.). It's free to attend. Here are the official rosters:

RED TEAM

Coaching staff: J.J. Gabor and Nate Holler from Tonawanda; Mark Evertt from Villa Maria and Max Wojtasik from Olmsted.

No. 2: Clay Bowman, Clarence defender: One goal, four assists as senior; two-time captain; considering Bowling Green for school.

No. 3: Jonah Wasserman, Williamsville North defender: Two goals, three assists as senior; played eight years in the Thruway League with Amherst FC; interested in business or law.

No. 4: Filippo Vignola, Iroquois forward: 13 goals, four assists as senior; moved here from Verona, Italy; interested in engineering.

No. 5: Cole Pennella, Williamsville North midfielder: Seven goals, four assists as senior captain; seven years in Thruway League with Amherst FC; interested in physical therapy.

No. 6: Jacob Pregitzer, Lake Shore midfielder: Nine goals, five assists as senior; played club for the Hamburg Monarchs; interested in engineering.

No. 8: Jimmy Hasselbeck, East Aurora midfielder: Two goals, seven assists as senior; runs track; played for East Aurora FC of BDSL, Orchard Park travel; interested in chemistry/biology.

No. 9: Jaafar Kadoom, Amherst forward: 11 goals, four assists as senior; third team ECIC II as sophomore; interested in physical therapy.

No. 10: Juan Santiago Garcia, Albion midfielder-forward: One goal, three assists as senior; interested in construction management.

No. 11: Marcus Schwarzmueller, Wilson defender: Six goals, two assists as senior; two-time first team Niagara Orleans; three years on varsity.

No. 12: Roman Bryan, Math Science Technology (MST) forward: Four goals as senior; team captain for three seasons; interested in business.

No. 13: Cody Lawrence, West Seneca West midfielder-forward: 12 goals, two assists as senior; played club for West Seneca in Thruway League; interested in law enforcement.

No. 14: Jerry Krentz, Starpoint forward: Five goals, nine assists as senior; second-team ECIC II as junior; three years on varsity.

No. 15: Almonther Saleh, Depew-Cleveland Hill midfielder: Five goals, four assists as senior; interested in petroleum engineering.

No. 17: Parker Colling, Frontier defender: One goal, seven assists as senior; played West Seneca for club; interested in physical therapy.

No. 18: Darec Funke, Salamanca-Cattaraugus/Little Valley midfielder: Six goals, three assists as senior; played three years on varsity; spent two with Empire United; interested in business.

No. 20: Ashique Rai, Kenmore East defender-midfielder: One goal, four assists; two-time captain; four years with KenTon Sounders club; interested in social sciences.

No. 21: Jimmy Tanner, East Aurora midfielder: Nine goals, seven assists as senior; three-year varsity player; plays for EA FC in BDSL; third team ECIC III as junior.

No. 22: Nate Sherman, Medina-Lyndonville midfielder: Four goals, seven assists as senior; played four years on varsity; interested in biology/chemistry.

No. 23: Jacob Dickey, Starpoint midfielder-forward: Five goals, six assists as senior; two-time captain, four years on varsity; third team ECIC II as junior; interested in psychology and business.

No. 24: Phil Ceccarelli, Frontier defender: One goal as senior captain; played four years at Frontier and four years with the Hamburg Monarchs; also FC Quake of the BDSL.

Goalkeeper: Devon Carey, Tonawanda: Conceded 31 goals as a team, made 166 saves; played club with Tonawanda SC; first team ECIC IV as a junior; interested in computer science.

Goalkeeper: Erik Peterson, Chautauqua Lake: Conceded 31 goals as a team, made 187 saves; scored one goal; two-time captain; first team CCAA West as junior; interested in physical therapy.

BLUE TEAM

Coaching staff: Rolfe Friedenberg, Kenmore East; Dave LaMastra, Williamsville North; Doug Curella, Clarence Soccer Club and Scott MacLean, Orchard Park Soccer Club, Soccer Home.

No. 2: Taha Ahmed, Clarence forward: 13 goals, five assists as senior; played with Global Premier Soccer, Sharpshooters in the BDSL; interested in finance.

No. 3: Angel Rosario, Albion forward: Eight goals, two assists as senior; played three years with Empire United Rochester; interested in radiology or nursing.

No. 4: David LaMastra, Williamsville North midfielder-forward: 12 goals, 14 assists as senior; seven years with Amherst in the Thruway League; Revolution SC of BDSL; interested in accounting.

No. 5: Sultan Makki, Sweet Home forward: 19 goals, eight assists as senior; team MVP as junior; four-year varsity player; interested in law.

No. 6: Aly Basuoni, Williamsville North forward: Three goals, three assists as senior; seven years with Amherst in Thruway League; interested in criminal justice.

No. 7: Sajan Magar, McKinley defender: Six goals, eight assists as senior; played Global Premier Soccer, Southtowns in the BDSL; interested in criminal justice.

No. 9: Joe Pace, Williamsville North defender: One goal, two assists as senior; seven years with Amherst in Thruway League; interested in business and law.

No. 10: Milkias Aregawi, McKinley midfielder: Seven goals, six assists as senior; played for both WNY Flash Academy and Global Premier Soccer; interested in sports management.

No. 11: Josh Ostrowski, Holland midfielder: Three goals, two assists as senior; two-time captain, nine years with Holland Soccer Club; interested in pharmacy.

No. 12: Dario Tringali, Williamsville North midfielder: Six goals, four assists as senior; seven years with Amherst in Thruway League; interested in psychology and physics.

No. 14: Anthony Kowalski, Kenmore East defender: One goal, one assist as senior; eight years with Kenmore Soccer Club; interested in criminal justice and law enforcement.

No. 15: Alec Meyer, Kenmore East defender: One goal, one assist as senior; three years on varsity; eight years with Kenmore Soccer Club; interested in criminal justice and law enforcement.

No. 16: Devin Connolly, Depew-Cleveland Hill defender-midfielder: Six goals, two assists as senior; eight years with Empire United Buffalo; first team ECIC III as junior, first team ECIC IV as sophomore; interested in criminal justice and intelligence.

No. 17: Trevor Drechsel, Iroquois midfielder: Two goals, four assists as senior; seven years with Lancaster-Depew Soccer Club; interested in digital design and engineering.

No. 18: Evan Horn, Medina-Lyndonville defender: One assist as senior; three years on varsity; interested in electrical engineering.

No. 19: Jesse Julian, McKinley defender: three years on varsity; interested in mechanical engineering.

No. 20: Ling Thang, McKinley midfielder: Two goals, one assist as senior; played three years with Kenmore Express.

No. 21: Mike Carnes, Southwestern defender: Eight goals, six assists as senior; played three years with Erie Admirals (Pa.); interested in criminal justice.

No. 22: Matt Scott, Roy-Hart defender: Two-time captain, four years on varsity; interested in engineering.

No. 23: Nick Masi, Williamsville North defender: One assist as senior; interested in computer science.

No. 24: Evan Olszewski, Williamsville East midfielder: Three goals, 12 assists as senior; played seven years with Amherst in Thruway League; interested in business and analytics.

Goalkeeper: Alex Lopez, Clarence: conceded seven goals as a team, made 66 saves; four years with Empire United, development player for Empire United Development Academy; interested in pre-med.

Goalkeeper: Jacob Mecko, Wilson: conceded 28 goals as a team, made 141 saves; played with Wilson Soccer Club; interested in game design.