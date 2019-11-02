Bedridden woman, 89, removed from condemned Niagara Falls home

NIAGARA FALLS – An 89-year-old woman was removed from her Welch Avenue home Friday morning after police and Adult Protective Services workers found her lying in her bed, unable to get up and covered in feces.

Police and county workers went to the home at 9 a.m. to check the welfare of the woman after the house was condemned by city Code Enforcement workers. They said that upon entering the home they noticed strong odors, with the interior in "deplorable conditions." The victim was lying in bed, communicative but unable to get up. Police said she refused to leave the home, but was removed by fire and ambulance crews citing jurisdiction granted by Mental Health hygiene laws.

No further information was provided.