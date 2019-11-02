Award named for South Buffalo WWII hero

A military aid society has established an award to honor Lt. Thomas "Jimmy" Crotty, a South Buffalo native whose remains came back to Western New York this week.

The Lt. Thomas James Crotty Inspirational Leadership Award will be given by Coast Guard Mutual Assistance to its representative who "best exemplifies a willingness to go above and beyond in the service of the Coast Guard community," the organization announced.

Crotty died in July 1942 in a Japanese prison camp. He was 30.

Crotty served on American minesweeper and was heralded for actions during the siege of Corregidor in the Philippines.

His remains were identified this summer and arrived Friday at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. A funeral Mass and burial are scheduled for today.