Williamsville's Andrew Poturalski out 8-12 weeks in AHL with broken wrist

Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski, who was the most valuable player of last season's Calder Cup playoffs, has endured a rough start to his AHL season in San Diego and it only got worse Friday with the announcement that he will be out for 8-12 weeks due to a broken wrist suffered in a game last week.

Poturalski was injured during the Gulls' loss at Ontario after collecting his first two assists of the season earlier in the game. He has just one goal thus far as San Diego is off to a 1-6 start.

Poturalski, 25, signed with Anaheim as a free agent in the offseason and was assigned to San Diego. He had 23 goals, 47 assists and 70 points last year for Charlotte and added 23 points in 18 games (12-11) as the Checkers captured the Calder Cup.

He brought the Cup home to his future in-laws' house in Snyder in August.