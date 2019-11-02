12 forgotten receive final resting place at Alden cemetery

Chances are, those who gathered for a burial service at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Alden on Saturday had no idea whom they were honoring.

The small ceremony behind St. John's Church on Sandridge Road honored 12 people whose remains might never have found a final resting place had it not been for a cemetery caretaker's persistence.

The 12 boxes had sat in a local funeral home unclaimed for years. One had died as far back as 1943. Some had been residents of the Erie County Home & Infirmary on Walden Avenue. They were buried together in two separate vaults donated by a local company.

"They are at peace because now they are put away and they don’t feel forgotten," said Ed Bogumil, who was one of about 50 people who attended the All Souls Day ceremony, which is a time set aside by some Christian denominations to honor the dead.

It was a discovery in mid-October by cemetery caretaker Philip Walter, 65, that led to the ceremony Saturday.

“I found the remains of someone while I was cleaning out a trailer that had been unoccupied for a number of years,” Walter said. “The person who had owned the trailer didn’t want anything to do with the remains. She said, ‘Get rid of them.’ ”

Walter, who has maintained the cemetery for 35 years, was determined to have a proper burial.

“I put them in my truck and went to the church to talk to [the pastor] to see if there was a place for them in the cemetery,” said Walter. “We have a potter’s field, but in the past 30 years we never buried anybody up there.”

One discussion led to another, which eventually led to a decision by the church in consultation with Charles Meyer Funeral Home in Alden to create a new section in the cemetery for unclaimed remains. It will be called Our Lady of Sorrows Memorial Garden and will be marked by a permanent monument, said Pastor Deborah Brown.

"We did not want to disturb the remains of those previously buried, so we thought this was a good solution," said Brown.

Meanwhile, in a cupboard at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, small boxes of unclaimed cremains lined up in the funeral home office. Tracey Golding, funeral director and owner, said she’s witnessed the difficulty over the years of some family members in dealing with cremation.

“A lot of times it is difficult to get that family back in," Golding said. "I tell family members not to come alone, that they should have someone come in with them. People don’t know what to expect when you give them cremains. It’s very difficult. ‘Wow, this is Dad now,’ they think."

The funeral home periodically tried to contact relatives.

"It is the decision of some families not to take them back,” Golding said.

Some of the unclaimed cremains were of residents from the Erie County Home & Infirmary on Walden Avenue in Alden, said Golding. Operated by Erie County, the nursing facility closed in 2005, and it was recently put up for sale.

After the plans for the All Souls burial were made in mid-October, the Alden Advertiser published a story about the unclaimed cremains and identified the names of the dead. Some of the cremated remains were claimed following the story, said Golding.

The cremains discovered by Walter in the trailer were claimed by relatives. A man contacted the funeral home late Friday night to claim a relative, said Golding.

"I know in one of the families, the mother was not able to cope with the circumstances. She just thought that the funeral home would scatter them. Since then the mother has passed, so now the family will have a celebration and bury both of the parents. After all these years they will now be back together," said Golding.

About 50 parishioners and friends attended the 30-minute service on Saturday, which culminated with the recitation of names and the placement of yellow roses in a vase by the vaults. Some of those present approached Walter to tell him that he had done the right thing.

Walter stood silently and listened to each person. His expression changed little, and he made sure to thank each person for attending.

“It makes me feel good,” he said. “I treat this place as my own.”

The names and dates of death of those buried were:

• Lyall Luise, July 29, 1975

• W.J. McAndrew, Aug. 26, 1986

• Hialmar Jacobsen, Aug. 4, 1970

• Virginia Waszkowski, Aug. 31, 2005

• Clara Kaczmarek, Sept. 29, 2009

• Stephen Babcock, Dec. 24, 1943

• Louis Schreider, Oct. 15, 1974

• Earl Harvey, Aug. 29, 1995

• Walter Kotas, Dec. 30, 1978

• Lawrence Lesosky, Aug. 3, 2012

• Cornelius Bergum, July 24, 1978

• Gerald Hatch, May 28, 1985