Buffalo breakwall, Bird Island Pier sustain major damage from storm

Thursday's storm caused between $10 million and $15 million in damage to the structure designed to protect LaSalle Park and parts of downtown Buffalo from flooding, New York's two U.S. senators said Friday as they began a push for federal emergency assistance for the region.

While only governors can formally request an emergency declaration, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand wrote a letter to the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency suggesting that it be ready to respond quickly to any requests for aid from upstate New York.

The senators, both Democrats, indicated they were especially concerned about damage to the Buffalo north breakwall. That structure partially failed during Thursday's storm and now needs to be reinforced and repaired, the senators said.

FEMA should be ready to quickly respond to damage in Buffalo and elsewhere, Schumer and Gillibrand said in a letter to the agency's acting administrator, Pete T. Gaynor.

"We strongly urge you to approve any forthcoming requests for FEMA assistance from New York State as affected communities begin their recovery from these storms," the senators wrote.

The breakwall – which is 2,200 feet long and is on the north end of the Outer Harbor near the U.S. Coast Guard station – is designed to protect waves from crashing into the shoreline.

Failure of the north breakwall and two nearby flood-protection structures "would result in increased sedimentation at the mouth of the Buffalo River and entrance to the Black Rock Channel, increasing maintenance requirements and limiting vessel draft for facilities located along the river and Buffalo Ship Canal," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a 2010 inventory of Buffalo's flood protection infrastructure.

"Additionally, wave action would be severe in the harbor around the U.S. Coast Guard Station, Erie Basin Marina, the Buffalo Naval Park and the newly constructed Erie Canal Harbor and Commercial Slip development," the Army Corps added.

The Army Corps confirmed that the north breakwall suffered damage during the storm.

“Right now, we’re aware that there has been damage sustained to the Buffalo north breakwater and the Bird Island Pier," said Susan Blair, a spokeswoman for the Army Corps in Buffalo. "So, right now, we’re in the process of coordinating with our stakeholders to identify any additional structures that might also be damaged."

The Army Corps recently allocated $6.1 million for repairs to the breakwall, but the Halloween night damage apparently means much more money will be needed.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said he met with an Army Corps official on Wednesday to discuss the fact that even more money was needed for the breakwall – and that was before Thursday's storm.

"I'm a 100% supporter of getting the declaration and pursuing the money through FEMA," Higgins said.

The Bird Island Pier, which is to the north of the damaged breakwall, is both a recreational spot for fishing and walking as well as a part of Buffalo's flood protection infrastructure. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper shared a photo on Facebook that showed part of the pier broken in pieces and submerged in water.

The power of wind and water was felt across Western New York last night. The Bird Island Pier, which separates the Black... Posted by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper on Friday, November 1, 2019

"The photo of the crumbling pier demonstrates the power of the lake and the vulnerability of our shoreline infrastructure," said Jill Spisiak Jedlicka, the environmental group's executive director. "The combination of higher water levels, and frequency of storms with increasing intensity (both winds and waves) and the seiche effect, are taking a toll on many Great Lakes communities."

New York's U.S. senators said they were concerned about storm damage in Buffalo and beyond.

“This Halloween storm was scary and real," Schumer said. "Communities across Western New York, including the City of Buffalo, which saw the Buffalo north breakwater destroyed, were ravaged by heavy rain, flooding, tempestuous winds and severe storms, and it is absolutely critical that we get them the resources they need to recover."

Gillibrand agreed, saying: “New Yorkers need to be assured that the federal government will be ready to assist them. That’s why I’m calling on FEMA to quickly provide support and resources to minimize any damage to our neighborhoods, businesses and roadways."

FEMA manages the federal response to national disasters, but only after governors request aid and after the president approves it.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has already declared a state of emergency for 11 counties – including Erie and Chautauqua – because of the storm.

But it generally takes state officials several days, at the very least, to do the damage assessments that a governor need to see before deciding whether to seek federal aid.

"We are calculating damages now and will continue to assess our options," said Jason Cornwall, a spokesman for Cuomo.