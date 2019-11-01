Share this article

Snow accumulations likely this weekend in Southern Tier

First comes the soaking rain, then the mercury drop and, inevitably, snow.

That is, at least for the higher elevations in the region's Southern Tier – where, according to the National Weather Service's Buffalo Forecast Bureau, several inches of lake effect snow are likely to fall Saturday night into Sunday.

The weather service cautioned in a tweet that the snow will make for slippery driving conditions.

 

 

