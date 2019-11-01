Snow accumulations likely this weekend in Southern Tier

First comes the soaking rain, then the mercury drop and, inevitably, snow.
That is, at least for the higher elevations in the region's Southern Tier – where, according to the National Weather Service's Buffalo Forecast Bureau, several inches of lake effect snow are likely to fall Saturday night into Sunday.
The weather service cautioned in a tweet that the snow will make for slippery driving conditions.
Winter weather advisories are now posted for the higher terrain areas of our region. Here several inches of lake effect snow are likely tomorrow night and Sunday and will create slippery road conditions. pic.twitter.com/Q1BcTdPNZq
— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 1, 2019
Story topics: National Weather Service
Share this article